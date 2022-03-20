The Rains Lady Wildcats might be the defending state champions in 3A softball, but the Prairiland Patriots showed they aren’t intimidated at all on Thursday.
In their fourth district game of the season, the Lady Pats took to the road and came back home with an impressive 3-1 victory.
Prairiland got on the board first, with a sacrifice groundout by Jada Torres allowing teammate Kyndal Yaross to score.
The next Prairiland run came from a homerun by freshman Allison Choate to lead off the top of the sixth inning.
The moonshot was Choate’s fourth homer of the season.
After Rains got their first run in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Pats added an insurance run for good measure in the top of the seventh thanks to an RBI single by Kirsten Bridges that brought home Jayme Potter, who reached base earlier in the inning on a walk.
All the while, Prairiland pitcher McKenna Guest was dominant in the cirlce, striking out 12 batters and only allowing two hits in the complete game.
