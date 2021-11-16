With football ending for the Clarksville Blue Tigers last Friday night, the school — along with others throughout the Red River Valley — is turning its attentions to the nascent 2021-22 basketball season. And this year, the Tigers are kicking off the basketball season in style with the inaugural Thanksgiving Classic, which will feature talent from across Northeast Texas
On Nov. 26-27, the Clarksville Tigers Thanksgiving Classic will take place in the Blue Tigers’ gym. The field for the eight-team classic will include Clarksville, Rivercrest, Maud, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Hooks, Blue Ridge and Chapel Hill.
The schedule for the two-day event will feature first-day action that will include Maud challenging North Lamar at noon, followed by Rivercrest battling Hooks at 2 p.m. Rounding out action for the opening day will be host Clarksville battling Liberty Eylau at 4:00 p.m.
The second-day slate of games will include a noon meeting between Liberty-Eylau and Rivercrest, followed by a 2 p.m. clash between Blue Ridge and Maud. Clarksville draws North Lamar at 4 p.m., and rounding out action in the event will be the contest between Hooks and Chapel Hill at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday November 30, the Blue Tigers will once again be at home as the New Boston Lions will travel to Tiger country. There will be two games on the schedule for the night with JV action getting underway at 5 p.m. followed by varsity action starting at 7 p.m.
The Tigers will have a new coach in charge this year as Stanford Hill Jr. takes over the varsity boys squad. He will be assisted by Clarksville High School graduate H.B. Rosser, and Alex Carlock.
