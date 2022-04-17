The Lady Mustangs of Chisum grabbed a first-inning lead against district foe Rains on Friday, but the softball team was unable to press its advantage, quickly falling behind and ultimately losing by a score of 7-1.
Peyton Holland used her speed to give the Lady Mustangs their lone run of the game. After reaching base on a lead-off bunt, she proceeded to steal second, third and home over the course of the next three at-bats.
Rains had an answer, however, scoring four runs in the second inning and three more in the fifth.
The Lady Mustangs struggled against the pitching of the Lady Wildcats, with Holland’s hit being the team’s lone hit of the day.
Holland also toed the line in the circle for Chisum, striking out three and giving up seven runs on seven hits.
