The Chisum Lady Mustangs basketball team fell Friday to district rival Rains by a score of 46-28.
Peyton Holland led the team offensively, scoring nine points. Chloe Prestridge and Brylea Marshall scored eight apiece, and the trio rounded out a three-pronged attack by the Lady Mustangs. Jordyn Lawson added three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.