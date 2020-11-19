The Rivercrest Lady Rebels basketball team played well defensively Tuesday against Sulphur Bluff, but ultimately were undone by offensive struggles in a 45-26 home loss.
From the start, the Lady Rebels utilized good on-ball defense to contest almost every shot put up by the Lady Bears. Even in the post, where Sulphur Bluff held a significant height advantage over the Lady Rebels, the post players for Rivercrest didn’t give up any easy shots.
The first uncontested shot by Sulphur Bluff came late in the first quarter, when a Lady Bear guard drove into the lane and kicked it out for a mid-range jump shot.
On the other side of the ball, though, the Lady Rebels ran into problems. They had a rough go of things with turnovers all game long, but the problem was most pronounced in the opening quarter.
Turnovers weren’t the result of errant passes — in fact, the Lady Rebels’ ball movement was one of the bright spots of its offense — but were instead the result of dribbling into traffic and losing control of the ball.
Roughly midway through the opening period, the Lady Bears’ defense picked up on the problem and switched to a full-court press, only making things harder for Rivercrest to hold onto the ball.
Nearly as challenging for Rivercrest to contend with was Sulphur Bluff’s aforementioned size. Lady Bear Skylar Stanley racked up blocks with alarming frequency, as she denied shot after shot in the low post.
At the end of the first quarter, Rivercrest trailed 10-5, and were keeping themselves within striking distance thanks to their inspired defense.
The second quarter played out much like the first. In fact, when all was said and done, Sulphur Bluff had again outscored Rivercrest 10-5 when the first half came to a close, pushing its lead to 20-10.
The quarter opened with good offense from the Lady Rebels, as excellent ball movement led to jump shots on the first two possessions by Caylin Williams and Selena Kelley.
Williams would go on to lead Rivercrest in scoring with 10 points, and also recording 10 rebounds and a trio of steals. Kelley finished the game with eight points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Unfortunately, the team wouldn’t score again until late in the quarter, when Reagan Blagg made a free throw to give Rivercrest its 10th point of the game.
The Lady Bears also got a sizable amount of its second quarter points in quick succession, nailing three-pointers from the corner on back-to-back possessions.
The third quarter started promisingly for Rivercrest, as the offense began to find points a bit more easily. Williams and Lauren Hardman started the quarter off with a pair of baskets that came off some excellent passes. Just minutes later, Kelley cut the deficit to five when she nailed a three pointer from the corner off of an inbound pass.
Hardman scored four points in the game, and made a big impact on the defensive side of things, finishing with 10 boards and a pair of steals.
By the end of the quarter, Rivercrest had marginally cut into the Sulphur Bluff lead and trailed by eight.
Unfortunately for Rivercrest, the Lady Bears caught fire right when they needed to most. Though the Lady Rebels continued to play good defense, Sulphur Bluff was able to create separation between them and the Lady Rebs, first with back-to-back and-ones, and then shortly thereafter in the quarter on a pair of three pointers in quick succession.
In nearly no time at all, the Lady Bear lead, which had been pushed back up to 12 early in the quarter, had grown into a 17-point lead.
In addition to Williams, Kelley and Hardman, Macy Childres, Alexis Case and Blagg scored for Rivercrest. Childres finished with two points, while Blagg and Case each scored one. Kaytie Jane Ballard made an impact defensively, racking up five rebounds and a steal. And Logan Huddleston did a good job of facilitating the team’s offense, finishing with a team-high four assists.
The Lady Rebels will next be in action Monday at home when they take on a fellow Red River Valley team in the Chisum Lady Mustangs. The JV game is slated to start at 11 a.m., with the varsity game to immediately follow.
