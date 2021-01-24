Coming off an exciting win over North Lamar on Tuesday, the Paris Ladycats were able to keep their strong momentum going Friday night with an impressive 50-33 win over the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks.
Paris jumped out of the gate strong, using defensive pressure to prevent PG from getting good looks at the basket, and forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets at the other end of the court.
Ladycat Jazz Dangerfield lit up the hapless Pleasant Grove defense in the opening stanza, scoring nine points in the period.
When the first quarter came to an end, Paris had already built up a 23-4 lead.
All game long, Paris found great success in the interplay between Dangerfield and guard Keshanti Gordon, with Gordon hitting her teammate with great pass after great pass on reversals and backdoor cuts, head coach Hiyadeja Moore said.
“Gordon was huge for us,” Moore said. “She did a great job handling the ball and reading and reacting to their defense.”
Gordon would finish the game with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Utilizing a consistent, pressing defense, Paris came away with a slew of steals. Throughout the game, that defensive intensity was led for the second straight game by freshman Nya Williams. While it doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat book, Moore said Williams’ on-ball defense was a key piece in the team’s success.
Williams was a veritable stat sheet stuffer in the win, logging a team-high 15 points, five boards, four assists and a steal.
Senior Quiniya Savage made the most of her strength and physicality, scoring 11 points while grabbing a jaw-dropping 18 rebounds.
In the second half, Paris took its foot off the gas a bit, and was even outscored by 11 points in the third quarter.
“We’re still working on putting together four really good quarters of basketball,” Moore said with a chuckle. “This is a young group, though, and things are really gelling and coming together for us.”
