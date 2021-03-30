Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.