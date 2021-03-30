The best high school powerlifters from across the state of Texas competed at the state meet in Abiliene last week, and a pair of lifters from Paris and North Lamar proved that they’re among the cream of the crop.
From Paris, senior Keshawn Wallace placed third in his weight class, lifting a total of 1,510 pounds and lifted his personal best in all three lift categories.
“Going in, I knew that nobody there knew my full potential, so I just wanted to show what I was capable of,” Wallace said. “I was also nervous, but my coaches told me to just take it on the platform and take it one lift at a time, and that’s what we did.”
Wallace, a senior, said it’s a special feeling to have the best meet of his lifting career in his final meet, which also happens to be the biggest event of his career too.
“To see all the work I’ve put in pay off, and all the effort that my coaches have put in with me, that really means a lot to me,” he said.
At North Lamar, senior Pantherette Kamry Oliver also found herself placing third in her weight class, lifting a total of 755 pounds.
“We had a gameplan going in and she executed on it,” North Lamar head powerlifting coach Brent Milby said. “We said, ‘If we go down, let’s go down to compete.’ And she showed up. She ended up eight of her nine lifts, and really was close to being nine for nine.”
Oliver is also a senior, and Milby said Oliver came into the meet with an added resolve, as her chance to compete in the state competition was halted last year by Covid-19.
“This has been four years in the making, and to get a medal in her final meet is great,” he said. “She’s a hard worker, a great kid, and I’m just so proud of how she competed.”
