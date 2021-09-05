It didn’t take long on Friday night for the Rivercrest Rebels to make resounding statements offensively and defensively. After that, they never looked back against their in-county foe, running away with a dominating 38-6 win over the Detroit Eagles.
The Eagles got the ball first, but weren’t able to hold onto it, as a swarming Rebel defense soon forced them to cough it up with a fumble. On the ensuing Rebel possession, Rivercrest was able to drive the ball downfield and find the endzone for the first score of the day.
All game long, the Rebels were able to find success in their rushing attack, with Zane Dees, and JaQuan Brown splitting the duties in the ground attack.
“Both of them had really good games,” Rivercrest coach Ty Huie said. “We didn’t try to do anything too fancy. We just ran the ball, mixed in some nice passes and executed our gameplan.”
Running backs are often only as good as the offensive linemen blocking for them, and Huie also recognized the work done by Alexis Barrientos and Carson Whitley to create room for the running backs to operate.
After a rough outing in Week 1 that saw him commit a handful of costly turnovers, junior quarterback Chase Duffer was vastly improved in Friday’s game, connecting on nine of 15 passing attempts for 100 yards through the air and a touchdown.
And Duffer wasn’t the only player who looked to be improved, as the team’s execution was better across the board.
“I had no doubt in my mind that they’d bounce back and play a lot better,” Huie said. “We hurt ourselves a lot last week with fumbles and interceptions, but the good thing was that all of those things were easy fixes. They really committed in practice this week, and we saw it pay off.”
The Rebs tacked on another score towards the end of the opening period, and led 9-0 heading into the second quarter.
Another touchdown in the second gave Rivercrest a 16-0 halftime lead.
For the Eagles’ part, the offense was moving the ball fairly well — just not well enough to get into the endzone.
“We probably had three or four drives where we marched down the field and then got stopped at the goal line,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “There were definitely some good things out there, but we need to finish the job.”
Providing most of Detroit’s offense was the dynamic pair of brothers, Cloedus and Claude Scales. Cloedus Scales scored the team’s sole touchdown with a nice run, evading several tacklers on the way. And Claude Scale brought the home crowd to their feet when he burst through a seam in the defense for a 5-yard gain, taking the ball all the way to the goal line.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, one of the very next plays was a devastating tackle in the backfield, forcing Detroit into a second and goal from the 20 yard line.
“Claude and Cleo were their typical selves, and had some great plays,” Beard said.
One area where Beard said the team needs to improve is playing within themselves.
“We played with a lot of heart, and I can’t say anything bad about the effort our guys gave,” he said. “But even though the effort was great, the attitude wasn’t. We had kids trying to do other kids’ jobs. We’ve got to hone in on each kid doing their task and we need to find a way internally to accept our failures.”
The Rebels’ offensive outpouring didn’t abate in the second half, thanks to Dees and Brown. The tandem each had a pair of touchdowns apiece, and Duffer connected with Connor Herring for a 34-yard touchdown pass as well.
“That was a big-time completion,” Huie said. “A really nice throw and a really nice catch.
“We’re a young group, but we’re putting things together, and I was really pleased with the growth we showed on Friday.”
