After 100 minutes of soccer Thursday night, the North Lamar Pantherettes and Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs remained deadlocked in a 0-0 stalemate in their bi-district playoff matchup. The two teams went to a winner-takes-all shootout, where it was the Pantherettes who clutched out a 3-2 advantage to come away with the win.
“No team wants to go to a shootout with us, because I know we have one of the best goalies around,” North Lamar coach Michael Pointer Michael Pointer said of goalie Aveonia Allen. “She’s got great reactions and she has the mentality that she’s not going to allow anyone to score when she’s in goal. She’s a warrior.”
Allen was at the top of her game throughout the match, and raised her level even further in the shootout.
Pointer also pointed to his team’s defensive intensity.
“We messed around with a few defensive formations throughout the game, but they were always disciplined,” he said. “They were scrappy and played with grit. Every time it looked like (Chapel Hill) was going to get through, we stopped them.”
The game got physical at times, exemplified by the pair of yellow cards given out to a Chapel Hill player throughout the course of the action.
Despite North Lamar’s own woes finding the goal, Pointer praised his team for staying composed and focused throughout.
“They never stopped working at it,” Pointer said.
Scoring for North Lamar in the shootout was Ashley Trenchard, Kendall Stephens and Emeri Watson.
The Pantherettes next game will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Sabine in Sulphur Springs.
