Across the state of Texas, school districts have been working to protect students, faculty and their families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As such, high school athletics have been in turmoil throughout the year — something the Clarksville Blue Tigers are now experiencing firsthand.
After Clarksville ISD saw a spike in Covid-19 cases, including multiple teachers and students at various schools, the district has shut down for the remainder of the week. For the Blue Tigers football team, this means the rivalry matchup against the Detroit Eagles has been cancelled.
Per the guidelines and protocols of District 9-2A, the cancellation will count as a forfeit loss on the part of Clarksville. With only one game played, the Tigers are now 0-2 in district and the Eagles move to 2-0.
“Of course I’m disappointed we won’t get a chance to play them, but it was the right thing to do,” Clarksville head coach Jarrick Farmer said. “I’m OK knowing the kids would be safe and knowing that we have a school district that puts the safety of our kids above football.”
Farmer said the forfeiture changes the team’s mentality moving forward in the season.
“We know that any game could be our last, and we’ll play that way,” he said. “We’ll be more risky, more aggressive and give everything we’ve got.”
The district-wide shutdown is slated to last until Monday, when classes and practices will resume.
The Tigers’ next game is scheduled for Oct. 23 at Cumby, while the Eagles are next slated to play Bowie at home on the same day.
“I applaud our district for taking this seriously,” Farmer said. “It’s a wakeup call for everyone, from the bottom to the top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.