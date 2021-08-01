All-State recognitions continued to come in for Prairiland baseball player Caleb Jameson this week.
After being named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State third team earlier this month, he was on Thursday named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State honorable mention team.
Jameson was a consistent and dominant force on the mound for the Patriots this past season, helping his team add a bi-district championship to the program’s trophy case.
In just over 64 innings pitched, Jameson recorded 110 strikeouts and allowed just nine earned runs, good for an ERA of 0.97.
“Every time he took the mound, we knew he would put us in a good position to win the game,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock previously told The Paris News.
In 12 starts, Jameson finished the season with a record of 9-2.
