With a chance to move up in the LPGA ranks on the line, roughly 100 golfers descended on Paris Golf and Country Club for the third annual Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship.
Named for the winningest golfer in LPGA history, the tournament brings golfers from across the country and beyond, all looking for a spot on the Symetra Tour — previously known as the Futures Tour — the official developmental tour of the LPGA.
“The level of play on display here is extremely high,” said Paris Golf and Country Club head pro Cathy Harbin. “They swing well, they putt well and they chip well. And there’s a lot of really low scores as a result.”
After two days of play, more than 20 golfers are even or under par, Harbin said.
With three days left of competition, Jessica Porvasnik of Ohio leads the pack, with a score of nine under par. Right on her heels are Jacquelyn Eleey of Massachusetts and Gabriella Then from California, both with scores of six under. And threatening behind them are Cara Goriel, Karen Kim, Fernanda Lira Solis and Sydney Youngblood, all at three under par.
Youngblood, a Durant, Oklahoma native, burst onto the scene last year when she finished the Kathy Whitworth Paris Championship in sole possession of third place after a blisteringly hot final day.
The event, which wraps up on Friday afternoon, has a total purse of $52,000, of which $9,900 will go to the first-place finisher.
“It’s the biggest purse we’ve had so far, which is very cool I think,” Harbin said.
The tournament has also drawn attention from golf fans from across the region, who have come to the event to spectate.
“North Texas is known for its golf,” Harbin said. “And events like this only further that reputation, and you’ve seen people from all over come to watch these ladies golf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.