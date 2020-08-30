The Detroit Eagles played strong defense against the Trenton Tigers, but the team was ultimately unable to come up with enough offense to secure the victory, falling 20-12 in their first game of the season.
“We played hard, and I’m proud of how they came out and battled,” newly-hired head coach Jordan Wood said. “The defense played really well. (Trenton) is big and physical, but we played just as physical with them on Friday.”
Wood said some of the loss is due to conditioning, as the team doesn’t have much of a bench, forcing most players to play on both sides of the ball.
Detroit will look to find its way into the win column next week when it takes on the Rivercrest Rebels at home.
