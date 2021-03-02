After strong showings in Atlanta this weekend, two Clarksville powerlifters have earned spots in regional competition.
Billy Stewart placed third in his weight class, lifting a total of 930 pounds. Octavio Resendiz placed fourth in his, lifting 960 pounds.
