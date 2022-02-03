Detroit came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter Tuesday night and outscored the Rivercrest Rebels 13-12, however, the Rebs girded up their belts and went on to secure a 76-46 victory to remain undefeated in district.
Cloedus Scales put on a shooting clinic for his Eagles in the first few minutes of play, as he rained down four 3-pointers while his teammates played with tenacity to keep the Rebs out of the lane. Good defense by Claude Scales and Ke’Aurion Jackson pushed Rivercrest out of their comfort zone.
The second quarter was a battle of the “big boys.” Rivercrest senior post Darrion Ricks came alive under the goal. He snagged rebound after rebound and simply could not miss in the paint. Ricks turned in 10 second-quarter points.
The Eagles kept their energy level high and made a valiant effort to keep it close at the half. Detroit’s big man Jackson had an outstanding performance under the goal. Jackson battled Ricks for rebounds and came up the victor several times for put-back scores to finish the quarter with nine points of his own.
By the end of the first half, the Rebels had secured a four-point lead. While the opening quarters were close, the rest of the game was firmly in Rivercrest’s control, as Detroit struggled to match the intensity of the Rebels. Jackson and Scales combined for seven points in the htird, but that was no match for Rivercrest’s 22 points. Zane Dees added two buckets along with Kamryn English who had two of his own. Ricks would not be denied under the goal and strong-armed his way in for another 10-point quarter.
Jackson added six points in the final minutes along with a no-quit effort by the Scales brothers and Nathan Hampton. However, the Rebels held them off with a huge quarter by Killian, who scored 10 points from the high-post and the Rivercrest bench got in on the scoring to help seal the win.
Jackson had a strong performance with 19 points under the basket. Cloedus Scales matched him with 19 points of his own. Claude Scales and Hampton combined for seven points.
Ricks and English were a potent pair as they both turned in 22 points for the night. Killian added 18 points. Dylan Earley and Dees scored eight points.
