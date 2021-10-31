The Paris Wildcat golf team has been blisteringly hot to start its season off, and that didn’t change for them this past week, and the group had a strong showing at the Longview District Preview just outside Gladewater.
The team finished sixth at the stacked event, and senior Mason Napier finished second individually. Despite an extremely uncharacteristic triple-bogey, he more than made up for it with the rest of his stellar outing, shooting a 75 at the event.
Rounding out the team, Adam Clement shot a 90, Carson Day shot a 98 and Tyler Day shot a 107.
