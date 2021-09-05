Sparks flew when the Paris Ladycats and Chisum Lady Mustangs took to the volleyball court Friday evening. Both teams left it all on the court, with several highlight reel-worthy plays coming from each side of the net. When all was said and done, though, it was Paris that came out on top of the match that went the distance, 25-22. 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-9.
The first set opened with rapidfire offense by both teams. For Paris, Macey McAmis, Lilly Lewis and Eva Vogt found quick kills early into rallies. And for Chisum, Peyton Holland, Emmy Williams and Emma Garner provided most of the firepower.
The lead swung back and forth as the two teams traded blows. Chisum grew an early lead to 9-4, but thanks to some strong play at the service line from Vogt, the Ladycats were able to quickly pull within one.
Not long after that, they tied the set at 10-10. McAmis helped extend Paris’ lead, as Vogt and Lewis set her up time and time again. And McAmis delivered, putting the ball away in every manner of way, from thunderous kills to little pokes down the line.
“She was amazing today,” Paris coach Ashley Green said of McAmis’ effort.
“I didn’t feel like I was playing very well heading into this one,” McAmis added. “There was some placement stuff and I like to hear the boom of the ball. … I feel like I played better today. I think we all did good though; we all played so good.”
While all of McAmis’ teammates did indeed play well, the senior outside hitter was in rare form on Friday. She recorded an astonishing 42 kills, doing so with relatively few errors to boot.
And while Paris turned to its most reliable scoring option to carry much of the offensive weight, Chisum found a bright spot from a bit of a surprising player: sophomore Brooklyn Atnip. Atnip, not someone usually called upon to be the source of many of her team’s kills, was able to place several shots in the exact perfect spot to avoid Paris blockers all match long.
“Brooklyn was terrific,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “This was definitely the best game of her career.”
The back-and-forth nature of the match continued, with the two teams trading blows throughout.
The second set featured seven ties, and the largest lead either team enjoyed was a four-point cushion that Chisum briefly held. In one dizzying sequence, the two teams traded points in quick succession, with Williams, McAmis and Garner all rattling off kills within seconds of the serve, taking the score from 16-13 in Chisum’s favor to 18-14 in nearly the blink of an eye.
“I do feel like we were feeling each other out defensively at first,” McAmis said. “They’re a very good team and we both wanted to fight and it was just a really good game.”
As the match wore on, however, those quick points became less and less frequent as the two teams’ defenses began taking center stage.
Whereas the first couple sets were comprised largely of points scored within one or two hits, rallies became longer the deeper into the set it got, until seemingly each point was the result of long, protracted rallies.
For the Ladycats, the defensive efforts were typified by Vogt and libero Bella Hill, both of whom made several diving, leaping and off-balance digs to keep rallies alive.
“Bella’s really hard on herself, and so she’s going to correct any mistake and figure out how to get the ball at any cost, and same with Eva,” Green said. “And same with Eva. She’s always going to hustle, which is something I know I can count on with her. Those two really did help a lot.”
“I think that’s just a result of picking up on their tendencies as it went on,” Nickerson said.
All the while, neither team was able to go on extended runs, and the score continued to remain close.
“We know that if someone messes up, not to blame them, and we just try to shake it off and come back together,” Lewis said of how they stay focused throughout a long, grueling set.
When the third set closed with a Chisum shot sailing wide to give Paris the 25-20 win, it was only the second time all game that one of the teams had stretched a lead to at least five points.
The fourth set, as the rest, was a barn burner. The two teams stayed even with each other throughout, and incredibly, when Chisum took a 22-20 lead, it was the second time either team had led by more than a single point in the set, and first since Chisum briefly held a 4-2 lead.
In the fifth set, however, Paris had all the momentum, thanks largely to the efforts of McAmis. McAmis elevated her game even further, and each of Paris’ first five points came off of resounding kills from her.
“You could tell how much she wanted it,” Green said.
Chisum started off on the back foot, and after trailing 1-3, the closest they’d get the remainder of the way was when the difference twice got to three points, at 7-4 and 8-5.
With the Ladycats one point from winning the set, McAmis delivered a pass to Vogt, who punched the ball home and sealed the set and the match.
“Eva’s really embraced a larger role with finishing points off,” Green said. “If anything I wish she’d be even more comfortable with it.”
Despite the loss, Nickerson said she was encouraged by what she saw from her squad, especially given the way they played in a Tuesday straight-set loss to North Lamar.
“It was night and day,” Nickerson said.
And for Paris, the win serves as one of the final tune-ups before district starts.
“I could see it in Lilly’s eyes, i could see it in Macey’s eyes, I could see it in everyone’s eyes that they really wanted this,” Green said. “That’s what you like to see.”
