It was a tale of two halves when the Clarksville Blue Tigers traveled to Pattonville to meet the Prairiland Patriots in the Tigers season opener Friday night. The Blue Tigers dominated the first half, but their are two halves in all basketball games, and the second half belonged to the Patriots, as Coach Steven Weddle's team erased a 26-12 Clarksville halftime advantage to storm back for a 49-39 home victory. The win improves the Patriots to 1-1, while the Tigers are 0-1.

"Well, we started out and we couldn't seem to do anything right. We had fumble fingers, we seemed tentative, we were worried about getting the shots blocked, and we weren't being ourselves," Weddle explained. "Our game is to attack and kick, and we weren't attacking. I went in at halftime and we had a bit of a gut check, and we made a couple of small adjustments, and these guys come out and played in the second half."

