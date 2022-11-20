It was a tale of two halves when the Clarksville Blue Tigers traveled to Pattonville to meet the Prairiland Patriots in the Tigers season opener Friday night. The Blue Tigers dominated the first half, but their are two halves in all basketball games, and the second half belonged to the Patriots, as Coach Steven Weddle's team erased a 26-12 Clarksville halftime advantage to storm back for a 49-39 home victory. The win improves the Patriots to 1-1, while the Tigers are 0-1.
"Well, we started out and we couldn't seem to do anything right. We had fumble fingers, we seemed tentative, we were worried about getting the shots blocked, and we weren't being ourselves," Weddle explained. "Our game is to attack and kick, and we weren't attacking. I went in at halftime and we had a bit of a gut check, and we made a couple of small adjustments, and these guys come out and played in the second half."
The Tigers used their leaping ability, quickness down the court, height advantage, and some intimidation to open the game with a 12-0 run that ended with Nekereon Marcy's basket off the break with 1:39 left in the first period. The lead increased to 16-2 when R.K. Minter chipped in a pair of free throws with 27 seconds still left in the first, before the period ended with the Tigers leading 16-4.
"We knew that they were going to be good. We knew that they have most of their guys back from last year, they're athletic and they've got that tradition," Weddle said. "This was a tough game for us, and we're excited about the momentum this can build for us."
Jayden Reed-Rose started scoring in the second frame with a basket off the break for Clarksville, and freshman Romeo Minter drilled in a three pointer to extend the Clarksville advantage to 21-4 with 4:45 remaining in the first half. It was the lone three pointer in the game for the Tigers. Clarksville would can just five more points during the initial half. Meanwhile, the Patriots produced eight more points in period two, closing the gap to the halftime margin.
The second half was marred by an alarming number of personal fouls and turnovers being called, but Prairiland was also able to capitalize on some key forced turnovers.
"Ty Hostetler kept us in the game when we were struggling. Ty's threes kept us in it, and then Jayme's(Flatt) who is normally a sure shot, was struggling in the first half, but in the second half, he was very steady," Weddle said.
The Tigers were outscored 16-7 in the third quarter with the most deadly blow arriving at the buzzer when Flatt fired in a long range three pointer leaving Prairiland trailing 33-28.
The Patriots scored the fist five points of the fourth period deadlocking the contest at 33-33 when Rylan Berry nailed a jumper. But a free throw from Lou Williams, followed by a pair of charity shots from Romeo Minter pushed the Tigers to a 36-33 lead with 4:28 remaining in regulation.
Clarksville canned just three more points during the remainder of the game "Yes, this game was truly a tale of two halves. We played efficiently on defense, which allowed us to get out and run, and use our athletic ability," in the first half," Clarksville Coach Stanford Hill Jr. explained. "Then, in the second half we literally could not get any rhythm or continuity. We're young, but very talented. It's going to take some work with a great deal more effort by all, but we will get there."
The Patriots drained five three point field goals in the game with Hostetler nailing three and the other two came from Flatt. Prairiland made 14 of 32 free throw attempts and Clarksville hit 14 of 26. The Tigers committed 28 fouls and the Patriots were charged with 22 fouls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.