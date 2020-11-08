The Detroit Eagles closed out the regular season in style Friday, winning a gritty, come-from-behind game against Cumby 40-26. With the win, the Eagles remain tied for second in the district as they ready themselves for the playoffs this week.
“We trailed early on despite doing good things,” head coach Jordan Wood said. “We put ourselves in good positions and then just failed to capitalize on them.”
Despite some missed opportunities, the team kept it close throughout the first half, never trailing by more than a single score.
The Cumby Trojans utilized a trio of trick plays during the half, each of which was paid off, Wood said.
The pace of the game picked up early on in the second half, and the two teams began veritably trading trips to the end zone.
“For a while, it looked like it was going to come down to the last possession,” Wood said.
Eventually, though, the Eagles began to pull ahead. Momentum shifted decidedly in Detroit’s favor when an interception by John Parsons. after they had already stretched their lead to 14.
Even before that, though, the team had turned things around thanks in no small part due to adjustments made by the defensive line.
“The D-line was huge for us tonight, and some adjustments we made there really helped us,” Wood said. “The D-line started two gap players; but we slanted and let them play faster and that made a huge difference.”
Offensively, the Eagles were led by the tandem of quarterback Cloedus Scales and running back Lawton Buchanon. Scales ran for 205 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Buchanan ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns of his own.
“They’re really good backs who will find ways to get their yards, no matter what,” Wood said. “But when they get some good blocking, they become great.”
The Eagles finish their first season under Wood’s leadership with a district record of 3-2.
The Eagles will face off against Chilton in the first round of the playoffs come Thursday in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mabank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.