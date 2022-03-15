The Paris Junior College Dragons couldn’t have asked for a better start to their softball regular season than what they got on Saturday, opening conference play with a pair of victories against Northeast Texas Community College, winning 8-0 in the doubleheader’s opener and 6-3 in the second game.
The first game was highlighted by standout pitching from the Dragons, as Jaycie Hall and Stephanie Chico combined to throw a one-hitter, with Hall striking out seven NTCC batters across four stellar innings.
And Hall made an impact not just in the circle, but at the plate too. She got the scoring started in the opening inning when she smacked an RBI double, bring home Macy Richardson, who’d reached base earlier on a fielder’s choice.
Kelsey Keierleber doubled moments later to score Hall, and Jayda Carter capped the big opening inning off with an RBI single.
PJC added to their lead in the second and third innings thanks to a big hit from Richardson and a sacrifice fly from Jessika Roberts, and then had another three-run inning in the fourth with Hannah Schnettler, Reagan Richardson and Hall punctuating the inning with big hits.
The second game saw PJC build up a 5-0 lead through the first four innings thanks to home runs by Brenda Sanchez and Reagan Richardson, as well as hits from Hall and Macy Richardson.
Reagan Richardson got the start in the circle in the second game and had a stellar outing of her own, pitching four innings and striking out nine batters.
Last week, the Dragons found themselves ranked in the top 20 of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s rankings for the first time in program history, and with Saturday’s wins they continued to climb the national rankings, moving up to 19th.
