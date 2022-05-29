The Rivercrest Rebels’ season came to a close when they lost in the regional semifinals to the Centerville Tigers on Thursday night.
Rivercrest dropped game two of the series 14-5 against the Tigers. The Tigers jumped out in front, and the Rebels couldn’t catch up.
After trailing 2-0 in the first inning, Rebel Zane Dees smoked a lead-off single up the middle for the team’s first hit. A walk drawn by Mark Grider put two runners on and with one out, Kirk Killian ripped a shot up the gut for an RBI single to put the Rebels on the board and cut the lead in half.
The Tigers tallied six runs in the second inning, extending their lead. The Rebels countered the Tiger’s lead, but it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap.
Dylan Earley and Tre Williams reached base on back-to-back singles to start the second inning off, and Dees roped a double to rightfield to score Earley. With runners on second and third, Grider singled, scoring two more runs for the Rebels. However, that only brought the score to an 8-4 deficit.
The Tigers added six more runs in the game, bringing their total to 14 runs while they collected 15total hits.
The Rebels added a few more hits across the next four innings, but couldn’t string them together as there was one in each inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Rebels added another run after Cason Fields was hit by a fastball with one out to put a runner on base. Earley singled, putting two Rebels runners on base, and then Chase Duffer singled to bring Fields in to score the fifth and final run for the Rebels.
“We knew coming into the year it would be a challenge for some of our younger inexperienced guys, even our older guys that hadn’t really got their shot,” Rivercrest head coach Laytner Kennedy said. “We came out, you know, everyone worked hard every single day. Everyone did a great job of everything we asked them and we fought hard to the bitter end.”
The Rebels hit the ball well in the final game of the season as they collected 13 hits in the game. Early led the way with four hits; Dees, Grider and Connor Young each collected two hits apiece, and Killian, Williams and Duffer collected one hit.
Rivercrest Rebels Coach Kennedy spoke highly of his departing seniors as they played their final game.
“From the get-go, they’ve been guys that we’ve looked to not only for performance but just you know, work ethic and guys that can lead these younger guys, show them the ropes, show them how we do things. And really try and point our program in the right direction,” Kennedy said.
