Three football teams from the Red River Valley — the Paris Wildcats, the Rivercrest Rebels and the Cooper Bulldogs — jubilantly hoisted bi-district trophies last week, and now those three teams are hard at work preparing for their upcoming area round games on Friday.
Paris will play a familiar foe on Friday, as Midlothian Heritage — the team they’ve matched up against in the area round — already faced off against the Wildcats before the start of district play. Paris took that game with a convincing, two-touchdown win.
Despite already having a win over the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars, Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said the team isn’t taking anything for granted.
“We realize that this is the playoffs, and we’re not guaranteed another game by any means,” Hohenberger said. “We might’ve beaten them earlier in the season, but we’re underdogs. We’re 13-point underdogs in one poll and nine-point underdogs in another. … We want to beat a team we’re counted out against.”
Hohenberger said Midlothian Heritage has a duo of running backs and a dual-threat quarterback who will be the focus of Paris’ defense as they look to slow one of the vaunted offenses of 4A Texas football this year.
Coming off a dominating bi-district win over Dallas-Lincoln that saw Paris score 56 points just in the first half, Hohenberger said the team will be looking to play at that level of precision again Friday.
“The way we played in that first half against Lincoln, that’s how we want to play the entire game on Friday night,” he said. “We’re a better team than we were when we played them in pre-district, but so are they. We’re going to need to be at the top of our game, but we’re ready and this is why we play.”
The Rebels will take the field Friday also as underdogs, against the Crawford Pirates.
The Pirates’ offense is centered around a strong cadre of running backs who pound the ball up the middle, Rivercrest head coach Lance Connot said.
“They’re not fancy with their offense, but they are very disciplined,” he said. “They’re going to look to run it down our throats, so we’re going to have to match their intensity up front and work to close the gaps and running lanes.”
Offensively, he said, the gameplan won’t be to try to beat Crawford at their own game, but to turn to quarterback Will Grider and the team’s receiving corps.
“Defensively they’re big up front, but we feel that we have a definite advantage in the secondary,” Connot said. “So we’re going to look to air it out.”
Connot said the team is excited and ready for the challenge heading into Friday night.
And for Cooper, it will be a battle of the Bulldogs, as they take on the explosive Bosqueville Bulldogs on Friday.
“They’re a high-powered offense, for sure,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “They’ve got some skill players who can catch over good coverage, and really good running back too.”
Defensively, he said, the team will need to stay disciplined to slow them down.
Offensively, Castorena said, the team will look to do what it’s done all season long, which is primarily hand the ball off to its slew of fast and athletic running backs, including Jayden Limbaugh, Chase Morales, Colin Ingram and Markell Smith.
Heading into the game, the coach said, the atmosphere is extremely positive in the Cooper locker room.
“We’re riding some good momentum and playing some good football right now,” he said. “It’d been a while since we’d won a playoff game, so it was nice to get that monkey off our back. We’ve had two of the best practices we’ve had all year this week, and we’re excited to go out and take care of business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.