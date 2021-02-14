If last year’s coronavirus-shortened season taught local schools anything, it’s to value every day together, because in these pandemic-stricken times, the season can be cut short at a moment’s notice. Because of that, the Chisum Mustangs baseball team is entering the season with one simple goal above all else: have fun.
“Last year really humbled me in getting canceled,” head coach Zach Millsap said. “I really just want to go out and have a good time with this group and make sure they have fun with each other, because you don’t know when it might get taken away and we took that for granted last year. Do I want to win some along the way? Absolutely. But more so I want to enjoy the time together and help build these guys into great young men.”
On the diamond, Millsap said his team consists of a balance between relatively inexperienced underclassmen and veteran seniors and juniors.
“We’ve got some sophomores who got a taste of it last year, but didn’t really get to play much, and didn’t get to experience district at all,” Millsap said. “They’re hungry, and I’m going to be looking to my seniors to lead them.”
On the mound, the Mustangs will look to senior ace Levi Weems more often than not, but Millsap said one of the promising young athletes on the team is sophomore pitcher Brayden Brown, who could end up having a big impact on the team.
“When I look at him, I see a lot of the same traits that I saw in Levi a few years ago, so I hope Levi’s able to help him sort of reach that point,” Millsap said.
“I’m ready to step into that kind of leadership role,” Weems added. “I was ready for it last year, but didn’t really have a chance to.”
Weems said this season will be especially meaningful for him as a multi-sport athlete, as it will be the final time he takes part in Chisum athletics.
“I’ve played every sport in my time here and I’ve loved it all,” he said. “This is probably my best sport, so I’m ready to go out there and just enjoy my last season.”
Millsap said the team’s pitching, anchored by a veteran ace and a young but promising hurler, will likely be their biggest strength.
However, the team should certainly not be a slouch at the plate either, as a number of Mustangs can swing the bat to great effect, too.
Looking ahead to the season, players like Jacob Johnson, Jordan Leverett, Weems and Evan Wood can all be expected to play a vital role in the
team’s offense.
There might be some growing pains as players get accustomed to new positions, such as Brody Erwin taking over as catcher behind the plate, but Millsap said he’s confident those kinks can be ironed out quickly.
“There might be some hiccups as we move pieces around to see what works, but once everything clicks, we’ll be in business,” he said.
