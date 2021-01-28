Missed shots and turnovers — that summarizes the first half between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and the Chisum Lady Mustangs. The second half, though, was a different story, as Prairiland walked away with 78–42 victory.
In the first half, the Lady Mustangs had 21 turnovers. Prairiland couldn’t take advantage though as they missed 31 shots in the first half, with the majority of them within close range of the goal. Of the 21 turnovers, 13 of them were Patriot steals.
The game was close early. Tied at six with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter, Prairiland went on a 6–0 run to close out the quarter with all six points coming from Ali Sessums.
The first half belonged to Sessums, as she scored 17 first half points with the majority of them coming off steals.
“We know defense creates our offense,” Prairiland coach Callie Tucker said after the game. “We bring a defensive intensity, whether it be in the full court or the half court. We’re going to let that fuel our game. Tonight it did in the first half and in the third.”
Sessums isn’t the only player who had a big first half. Peyton Holland scored 10 points in the second quarter for the Lady Mustangs, including a layup at the buzzer to keep Chisum within striking distance at the half.
“When you’re getting pressed and you’re turning the ball over 10 feet away from your goal, it’s hard to keep having those,” Chisum coach Will Smith said after the game. “That gave them the momentum and the game pretty much in the first half.”
Enjoying an eight-point lead at half, the Patriot offense put on a clinic in the third quarter. Prairiland started on fire, knocking down their first five shots. The first four of those shots were layups after steals. Hannah Murdock, Kirsten Bridges and Sessums scored easily after the defense caused a turnover.
Prairiland also knocked down a couple of three pointers in the quarter. One by Bridges and the other by Malorie Sneed. All in all, the Lady Pats finished the quarter knocking down 12 baskets and scoring 26 points.
“We’ve always struggled on the offensive end of the floor,” Tucker said about the first half. “We talked about at halftime having confidence in every shot we take. Everybody’s a shooter. Everybody’s a scorer…. We came out and finally started knocking down some stuff.”
Holland did her best to try and help keep her team in the game. She scored eight more points in the third quarter. A Prestridge 3-pointer was the only other basket the Lady Mustangs managed, however. The fourth quarter was much of the same as the Lady Pats started the quarter on a 9–0 run.
Sessums led the Lady Pats with 25 points while Kiersten Bridges added 20. Hannah Murdock scored 14, Abi Farmer six and Malorie Sneed five. Both TJ Folse and Chloe Raley had four points.
On the other side, it was Peyton Holland leading the way with 21 points. Chloe Prestridge added 10 points. Emma Garner finished with five, Harmony Marsh four and Ava Lamb two.
