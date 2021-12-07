Two fast-break baskets off turnovers started an 8-0 run for Collin College, wiping out a 45-38 deficit, and the Lady Cougars defeated Paris Junior College 53-51 Monday night on Adanari Waddell's two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play.
After going 4 minutes without scoring, the Lady Dragons regained the lead 47-46 on a goal by Kendall Deal with 3:16 to play, and Aerihna Afoa's two free throws made it 49-46 with 2:43 left.
Dustie Obah's 3-pointer tied the game with 2:02 to play, and Skye Dugan gave Collin a 51-49 lead at 1:30.
Paris point guard Nykesha Sanders with 1:01 to play tied the game, and the Lady Dragons got the ball again with 32.6 seconds to play on a Collin pass that sailed out of bounds.
Paris worked the ball down to the final seconds, but Deal fouled out with 6.5 seconds to play, and Waddell went to the line and made both free throws -- her only points of the contest -- giving
Collin a 53-51 victory.
Paris had beaten Collin 63-61 in Plano three weeks ago.
The Lady Dragons already had a short bench because of several injuries and was left with only four players after Shaunice Reed and Deal fouled out. Short-handed, Paris never got a clear shot off before the buzzer.
Dugan was Collin's leading scorer with 11 points, with Nikki Green and Ciana Fudzie adding 9 points each.
Afoa scored a game-high 22 points -- going 10-for-10 on the free throw line and knocking down two 3-pointers. Mariam Yaro added 14 points, Reid 7, Sanders 3, and Ra'nae Tumblin and Deal scored 2 points each.
For Collin, Obah added 7 points, Anjanae Mueck 6, Caroline Glud Rasmussen 5, Beyonce Lane 4, and Waddell 2.
Paris was whistled for 25 fouls and Collin for 24, and neither team was pleased with the officiating.
Paris had only eight players to start with, and India Respress and Tumblin were both helped off the court after collisions sent them to the floor. Then when Reid and Deal fouled out, only four players were available to finish the game.
Mueck fouled out for Collin.
The game concludes non-conference for the Lady Dragons with a 4-7 record. They open Region 14 play Wednesday a Kilgore, whose Rangerettes are 7-2. Saturday, they host Panola (now 9-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the second game of a doubleheader, the Paris men's team will play Coastal Bend CC at 4 p.m.
