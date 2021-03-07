District 16-2A Region II — home to the Rivercrest Rebels, Clarksville Tigers and Detroit Eagles — and District 14-2A Region II, home of the Honey Grove Warriors, are among two of the latest districts to unveil their end-of-year All-District basketball selections.
District 16-2A Region II
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Kamryn English, Rivercrest
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Bradyn English, Rivercrest; Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest
Newcomer of the Year: Nikereion Marcy, Clarksville
All-District First Team: Darrion Ricks, Rivercrest; Damian Davidson, Rivercrest
All-District Second Team: John Grider, Rivercrest; Eli Bivins, Rivercrest; Octavio Resendiz, Clarksville; Olajuwon Woodberry, Clarksville; Kaleb Jones, Detroit
All-District Honorable Mention: Chris Randolph, Rivercrest; Kirk Killian, Rivercrest; Ardadrian Gray, Clarksville; A’zaarrion Presley, Clarksville; Zion Banks, Clarksville; Claude Scales, Detroit; Brayden Greer, Detroit; Kagen Carson, Detroit.
District 14-2A Region II — Boys
All-District First Team: Jarvis Hill, Honey Grove
All-District Honorable Mention: Ki Bass, Honey Grove; Ben Patrick, Honey Grove; Alex Fisk,
Honey Grove
District 14-2A Region II — Girls
All-District Second Team: Makiyah Johnson, Honey Grove; Maddison Cason, Honey Grove
All-District Honorable Mention: Allie Towery, Honey Grove; Prisella Reyna, Honey Grove; Shakira Cooper, Honey Grove; Azia Brigham, Honey Grove
