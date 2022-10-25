North Lamar High School football player Quay Mason was incorrectly identified in several photographs published in the Sunday, Oct. 23, The Paris News. Mason is No. 3 for the Panthers, and had 125 yards rushing on 23 carries in a loss to Gilmer.
In an Oct. 20 article, information about Jaycie Proctor was inaccurate. Proctor did not play volleyball at Paris Junior College. Additionally, Paris Junior College no longer has a women’s volleyball team.
