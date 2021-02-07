The Paris softball team has had a rough go of things of late, only winning one district game in the last several years. This year though, with new head coach Brandi Batchelor taking the helm, the Ladycats hope to change both the culture and the reputation of Paris High softball.
Batchelor, a graduate of Maud High School where she shined on the field as a catcher and shortstop, got her start in coaching at Pittsburg High School. Now, she’s ready to bring her energy and expertise to the Ladycats.
“We have a good, talented group of kids and we’re going to be competitors,” Batchelor said. “Now, I’m not saying we’re going to make it to state this year, but we’re going to bring excitement back to Paris softball. Already, after just a few weeks with the team, you can feel that the energy with this team is different.”
Batchelor pointed to the energy that she and her assistant coaches bring to the sport as being a key reason the atmosphere on this year’s Ladycat team already seems drastically different than the program has been used to seeing in recent years, and she hopes it’s a sign the culture of Paris softball is already changing for the better.
“With our passion and our drive and our excitement, that’s going to carry over into the kids and by extension that will change the culture,” she said. “We’re going to set the bar high and our expectations aren’t going to change.”
When looking at the roster, Batchelor said the greatest asset to her team in the coming season will be its versatility and flexibility. Nearly every prominent player for the team is a utility player in the purest sense of the term, able to play multiple positions.
“It’ll allow us to strategize and tailor our lineups and batting order depending on the team we’re playing,” Batchelor said. “You might not see the exact same lineup from us twice unless I want you to. You’re not going to beat us with just one strategy, and that’s a really great luxury to have.”
The versatility extends to the mound as well, Batchelor said, as each of the team’s top three pitchers bring a slightly different and unique pitching style from one another.
The Ladycats are a young team, with only one senior, and Batchelor said the team’s inexperience could prove to be a hurdle for the group as they learn how to play against the tougher competition.
However, she said she’s been extremely impressed with the level of chemistry the group has with one another, despite the lack of experience playing together.
“They all click really well,” she said. “They’re also totally selfless. They don’t care who gets the fanfare and they sacrifice for the good of the team. It’s cool to see a group like that, where everyone buys in.”
Among the young up-and-comers expected to make an impact on the team are Baleigh Cashion and Jordan Andrade, senior Jaidyn Clark said.
Clark, the team’s lone senior, said it was initially strange being a leader the younger players look to for guidance, but it’s a role she’s quickly taken too.
“It’s a lot of pressure at first, but I’ve been blessed with an amazing team, and we all support one another,” Clark said.
“I just want people to know they should come see us play this year,” she said. “They might be surprised with what they see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.