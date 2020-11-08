The Cooper Lady Bulldogs basketball team started its season off right on Friday, as they downed the Honey Grove Lady Warriors 59-48.
Presley Limbaugh led the Lady Bulldogs with 27 points. Chesney Kinnamon scored 13 for Cooper as well.
For the Lady Warriors, Makiyah Johnson finished with 14 points, Nicole Briscoe finished with 11 and Ty’Ciera Battle had eight.
The Lady Bulldogs will next be in action on Tuesday at Campbell at 5 .m..
Meanwhile, Honey Grove will next take the court at Blue Ridge at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
