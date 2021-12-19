For most of Friday’s game between the Chisum Mustangs and the Atlanta Rabbits, the two teams were neck-and-neck. And then, suddenly, they weren’t. With some reenergized fourth-quarter defense, as well as some exceptionally hot shooting down the stretch, the Mustangs were able to pull away from Atlanta for a 56-36 victory.
Neither team got out to much of a hot start, with long possessions, several steals and offensive fouls leading to just a 7-4 lead for Chisum at the end of the opening quarter.
Senior Mustang Evan Wood scored every single one of his team’s points in the opening frame, and then proceeded to score the first four points of the second quarter.
As it would turn out, he was just getting warmed up. Wood went on to finish the game with 28 points — singlehandedly scoring half of his team’s points.
“I just wanted to let the game come to me and score when the opportunities were there,” Wood said. “They weren’t playing very good help-side defense, and then being able to come off screens leads to easy layups.”
“The kid’s an unbelievable scorer,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple added of Wood’s effort. “When he gets going, he’s hard to stop. He’s got a quick release, he’s confident and offensively he’s added to his arsenal.”
Chisum’s first points of the game not scored by Wood came a couple minutes into the second quarter, when guard Zaquavious Price drilled a 3-pointer from the wing. Price also went on to have a dominant game, scoring 18 points in the game.
And he was big for his team in the second quarter, scoring eight of the Mustangs’ 13 points in the period.
Midway through the third quarter, the Mustangs had built up a five-point lead, their largest of the game, when Price drained another 3-pointer on a kickout by guard Ashton Fleming.
However, Atlanta responded by scoring eight unanswered points, turning Chisum’s five-point lead into a three-point deficit, and the Mustangs entered the final quarter trailing 31-28.
Atlanta’s lead didn’t last long, however, as Price gave the Mustangs a 32-31 lead barely a minute into the fourth. After that, Chisum was off to the races.
Wood, Price and fellow senior Jett Petkus all caught fire in the fourth quarter, knocking down long-range jumpshots and scoring quickly in transition on the tail end of defensive stops.
“It all comes down to our energy,” Temple said. “When we get out and run and get quick buckets and have some transition 3s, that changes everything for us. When we play with energy, good things happen, and you saw tonight how quickly we can run away with games.”
The first double-digit lead of the game came with about three and a half minutes left in the game on a corner 3-pointer by Petkus, and from there it only continued to grow in a hurry. A handful of quick baskets by Wood, an acrobatic layup by Price on a fast break and a second-chance bucket by post player Rylan Boutwell grew the lead to 20 only a couple minutes later.
“We challenged ourselves to pick up our defensive intensity there (after giving up the lead),” Wood said. “When you play good defense and get out and score layups, it makes things a lot easier.”
In addition to Wood’s 28 and Price’s 18, Petkus scored six and Boutwell added four, accounting for all of the Mustangs’ points.
Friday’s non-district game was the team’s last before district play starts next week. And the team opens with a big game, as they face rival Prairiland in their district-opener on Tuesday.
“That’s always a tough game; Prairiland is extremely well-coached, they’re a great team and it’s going to be a battle,” Temple said. “It’s going to be a tough, grind-it-out type of game, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes down to the last shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.