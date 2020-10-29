A cold drizzle fell throughout all four quarters at The Swamp on Wednesday night in Bogata, as the “faithful few” huddled under blankets in the bleachers to watch the curtain come down on 6-2A D1 football in the Red River Valley.
The Rebels were secure as the two seed and were guaranteed a playoff spot regardless of the outcome. Honey Grove coach Glen Schuelke’s Warriors needed a victory to wiggle into the fourth place slot and earn a playoff appearance. Despite wet conditions that led to several turnovers, the Rebels delivered a 27-0 triumph.
“Tonight wraps us up as the second seed and we should end up playing Collinsville in the first round of the playoffs,” Rivercrest coach Lance Connot said. “Our defense did a great job tonight, especially on the line of scrimmage. Our linebackers filled their gaps and ran through their lanes. On top of that, our secondary didn’t give up any on the trick plays and play-action passes. We made them earn every yard they got and I’m really proud of our guys for getting our first shut-out of the year.”
The first quarter opened with Rivercrest receiving the kick-off and marching succinctly down the field. A sweep and a bubble pass to Chris Randolph followed by a Connor Young run led the Rebs to the red zone. However, a fumble let the Warriors in the door as Jonas Butler snatched the ball.
Honey Grove relies heavily on the run and has several capable backs in Peter Krahn and Anthanie Whitman. The Warriors moved the ball well but eventually were forced to punt. Schuelke, known for his trick plays, called for a fake punt, though Rebels’ linebacker Noah Altal was able to get the stop and strip the ball.
Starting in Warrior territory, Will Grider opened the drive with a keeper. When the pile was cleared, Grider did not get up. Trainers eventually helped a limping Grider off the field. Junior back-up quarterback Kamryn English stepped in to commandeer the team. He dropped back in the pocket and launched a bomb to senior receiver Zachariah Lane to get his night started. He followed that up with another 22-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Bradyn English. Kicker Connor Young nailed the point-after and Rivercrest took the lead 7-0.
“I am really happy with Kam,” Connot said. “Big credit goes to him for always being mentally focused. He doesn’t get a lot of physical reps in practice and for him to be able to step into our no-huddle offense and not miss any signals is huge. He completed a couple of big time passes the first rattle out of the box and that set the tone.”
Krahn, Whitman, and quarterback Ben Patrick dashed through the line of scrimmage several times to get some yardage for the Warriors but the Rebel secondary broke up multiple passes to stop the drive. Rivercrest coughed up the ball for the second time of the night and Warrior Ki Bass recovered the loose ball, but the Rebel defense held again and forced a three and out.
Young, freshman back-up running back, picked his way through the line and followed offensive linemen Alexis Barrientos and Donnie Barganski into the endzone for a 30-yard touchdown. The kick was off but the Rebels were firmly in the lead, 13-0.
Honey Grove’s Patrick hit Ki Bass on a screen pass and followed that up with another completed pass to Bass.
They strung together a 13-play series marching downfield. The Warriors were deep in Rebel territory when Rivercrest safety Eli Bivin, snagged an interception and ran it back 40 yards to end the half, 13-0.
The Warriors received the ball to open the second half but Rivercrest had found another gear on defense. A muffed snap led to a huge loss and a punt that put the Rebels in great field position. Kamryn English completed another pass to Bradyn English and then Young sashayed in and out of lanes to notch his second score of the night.
“We wanted to leave it all on the field for our seniors tonight. The offensive line held up great and allowed me to find some big running lanes. I hated that Will (Grider) had to go out on his last night at The Swamp but Kam stepped up for us and we made it happen,”an excited Young said after the game. Young racked up 156 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
The Rivercrest defense swarmed the Warriors like a hornet’s nest. Patrick had no time in the backfield to get his offense going as the Rebels blitzed and netted tackles for loss and sacks. Ethan Taylor and Atlee Roberts stifled every effort of the Warrior offense. Carson Whitley had one of his best outings of the year chasing down Patrick several times from behind.
“We are beat up right now and had a couple of kids not play tonight who would have helped us,” Schuelke said. “We played pretty well the first half but Rivercrest is good and they just rolled us the second half.”
The Rebel offensive line surged on every play allowing Young to break through to find paydirt again. He sealed the deal with his point after that brought the final score, 27-0.
