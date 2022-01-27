The Honey Grove Lady Warriors fought until the end on Tuesday, but it ultimately wasn't enough against Tom Bean, as they came up short by a score of 45-39.
Caycee Woodard and Prisella Reyna led the team with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Tylar Lane added six, Ty'Ciera Battle and Carsyn Lane each scored a pair, and Aniyah Smith added a point as well.
