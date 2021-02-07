For Clarksville Blue Tigers first-year head coach Chris Carter and his team, this basketball season has fallen short of expectations. But on Friday night at James Bowie High School, the team may have signaled what will be coming down the road, as Clarksville avenged a home loss to the Pirates earlier this season by storming back in the second half to record an astonishing 47-41 road win to close out district competition.
"This was a great team win tonight,” Carter said. “We stayed true to playing hard and it was a great effort in the second half to overcome the 10-point halftime difference," Carter said. "We go out with a positive to build on and to get hungry for next year with nine returnees."
Trailing 28-18 at the half, the Tigers applied relentless defensive pressure in the second half and the Pirates didn't have enough answers to pull out the win, as James Bowie would manage just 13 second half points.
Olajuwon Woodberry and Ardadrian Gray, the only seniors on the Clarksville team, were certainly instrumental in the win along with sophomore guard Niekereion Marcy. Woodberry scored 17 points to lead Clarksville, Marcy contributed 12 points, and Gray added eight, including four during the most critical moments of the game in the fourth quarter.
James Bowie extended the advantage to 30-18 early in the third, a Clarksville steal and coast-to-coast layup drew the Tigers to within 30-20. That bucket signaled the Tigers comeback. The Blue Tigers defense stiffened and the Pirates would manage just four more points in the frame.
Clarksville sophomore Zion Banks did not play until the second half, but after the Blue Tigers fell behind 35-32 early in the fourth, he scored on a beautiful turnaround, then added a charity shot 40 seconds later to deadlock the game at 35.
Woodberry scored in the post and Marcy added a strong driving layup to give Carter's troops a 39-35 advantage at the four minute mark, their first lead since the Blue Tigers started the game with a 7-4 lead.
The Pirates cut the deficit to 41-38 with about three and a half minutes left, but an exceptional steal and layup by Gray increased the Tigers cushion’ to 44-38. James Bowie would charge back, once again slicing the lead to three points, but Clarksville answered the call as Gray dropped in a pair of free throws and Marcy contributed another to seal the win.
Defense by Devin Scales, Michael Love and Octavio Resendiz played a role in the win for the Tigers.
"I would like to give a special thanks to our departing seniors Olajuwon Woodberry and Ardadrian Gray," Carter said. "We had growing pains this year with a very young team, but it was a learning and great experience for them. We should be ready to be back on top in 2021-22."
