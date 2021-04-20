Senior night for the North Lamar Pantherettes had to be delayed due to the weather. It proved to be worth the wait, as they walked away Monday night with a 5-0 victory over Liberty-Eylau.
On a night in which North Lamar honored Noel Rainey, Macy Richardson, Jaycie Hall, McKenzie Dickson and Karsyn Iltis, the seniors came through in a big way.
Richardson finished the game with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Rainey, Iltis and Dickson each had a hit and a run scored. Then there was the performance from Hall. At the plate, Hall finished with one hit and two RBI. In the circle, Hall finished a perfect game and she struck out 18 of the 21 batters she faced.
“I was just trying to attack and work ahead,” Hall said after the game. “I wanted to go out with a bang…. Straight to business. I wanted to get them all out and I wasn’t letting up.”
Hall struck out the first 12 batters she faced in the game. The first batter to put something in play was in the fifth inning. Two batters grounded out in the inning; one to Hall and the other Richardson. The only other time someone put a ball in play for Liberty Eylau was at the top of the seventh inning. That’s when the ball was hit right to Iltis at first base. She easily took it the bag for the out.
At the plate, North Lamar got a couple of runs early. Three straight singles from Richardson, Noel Rainey and Hall had North Lamar up 2–0 early. That would be all the Pantherettes would score until the sixth inning. Back-to-back doubles by Iltis and Sloane Hill added to the North Lamar lead.
Three of the next four batters walked for North Lamar, including Emma Layton, who got an RBI from hers. North Lamar now led 4–0. Richardson drove home Dickson on an RBI groundout for the fifth and final North Lamar run.
With this being the last home district game at North Lamar for the seniors, they reflected on what this means to them.
“We’re so lucky to have a coach like (Endsley) and this coaching staff,” Hall said after the game.
Karsyn Iltis added “It’s been a blessing being a part of this team. We’re like a family.”
Richardson, Dickson and McKenzie all echoed these sentiments. While some seniors will continue to play softball after they leave high school, others like Dickson know this is the end.
“I’ve played softball for over half my life and now I’m done after this,” Dickson said. “This last year has been really hard for me.”
The season isn’t over as North Lamar still has one more district game and a warm up game before heading into the playoffs but Monday night closes a chapter for five young ladies who have played together for four years under coach Ashley Endsley.
“She’s the reason we’re the team we are today,” Noel Rainey said. “That and 12 great girls.”
