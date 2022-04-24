Paris Wildcat Jaelyn Lee was crowned area champ in the long jump and set a school record in the high jump, and he was just one of several Red River Valley athletes to have a strong showing at the area track meet this past week.
Lee will be headed to the regional tournament in each event, and will be joined by teammate Garrius Savage in the long jump, with Savage placing second.
He was the only Wildcat to be crowned area champ, but several others came close and advanced to regionals. In addition to Savage’s second place finish in the long jump, Lyric Tredwell also placed second, earning runner-up status in the triple jump. Trent Tennon placed third in the shot put, with Satchel Swain finishing just shy of qualifying for regionals in fifth.
Wildcat Tomas Farr will be headed to the regional tournament in the pole vault with a fourth place finish, and Brayden Beck finished in sixth in the event. Kobee Lewis placed sixth in the 800 meter run.
On the girls’ side, Ladycat Jasmine Franklin was crowned area champion in the 200 meter dash. Shamyia Holt placed fourth in the 800 meter run, and the Ladycats’ relay team placed second in both the 4x100 and 4x200. Lorena Alvarez placed sixth in the 3200 meter run.
At North Lamar, the Pantherettes were stellar. Just as in the district round, Emery Reaves came away with a pair of championships, placing first in both the 1600 meter run and the 800 meter run.
Roselyn Spencer placed first in the triple jump and second in the long jump, and Maddie Walters finished third in the triple jump. Avery Johnson was fourth in the high jump and Heavely Johnson was fourth in the shot put.
At the 3A level, the Prairiland Patriots had a pair of area champs. Jameson Flatt placed first in the 800 meter run and Hunter Vaughn finished atop the winners’ podium in the 110 meter hurdles. Vaughn also finished runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles.
Flatt, Vaughn, Tyler Maull and Aidan Smith placed second in the 4x400 relay. Granger Ervin placed fifth in the discus throw, and Grant Jordan and Rylan Berry were seventh and eighth respectively in the long jump. Grant also placed sixth in the pole vault, while Berry was fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the high jump.
On the girls’ side, Prairiland’s Kirsten Bridges was crowned area champion in the triple jump and placed third in the long jump.
Chloe VanDeaver was third in the discus. Lady Pat Skylar Johnson was fifth in the 100 meter dash and Bridges was seventh. Randee Maull was seventh in the 800 meter run. VanDeaver also placed seventh in the shot put. Emi McFadden was sixth in the pole vault.
At Chisum, Mustang Chris Worthy placed fourth in the shot put and earned his spot in the regional tournament, Jamie Froese placed seventh in the 110 meter hurdles and Caleb Pickering was seventh in the pole vault.
Lady Mustang Peyton Holland was runner up in the triple jump, and teammate Harmony Marsh finished second in both the shot put and discus. Brooklyn Atnip was sixth in the 300 meter hurdles.
At the 2A level, the Cooper Bulldogs finished second as a team, racking up 88 points.
Caleb Anderson and Markell Smith each won area titles, placing first in the 110 meter hurdles and the long jump, respectively. Cooper’s relay squad also finished first in the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays and second in the 4x100 meter race.
Seth Goodson placed third in the 300 meter hurdles and fifth in the 110 meter hurdles, and Austin Pecina finished fourth in the 400 meter dash.
Dogette Caylee Conley was crowned area champion in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash. Cooper’s girls also placed first in the 4x400 meter relay.
Brooklyn Petty placed second in the 200 meter dash, Kolie Foster finished fourth in the 400 meter dash and Meagan Langley was fifth in the 300 meter hurdles and sixth in the 100 meter hurdles.
At Rivercrest, Zane Dees led the way individually with a second place finish in the 100 meter dash, and the Rebels also placed first in the 4x100 meter relay.
Rebels Darrion Ricks, Mark Grider and Hudson Gentry placed fourth in the shot put, triple jump and pole vault, respectively. Kamryn English placed fifth in the triple jump and Blake McNary was sixth in the 110 meter hurdles. Charlie Hines also placed fifth in the pole vault.
Lady Rebel Lauren Kasal was area champion in the 800 meter run. Diana Kelley and Selena Kelley were second and third, respectively, in the high jump. And Brooklynn Whitten placed fifth in the 3200 meter run.
For the Clarksville Tigers, Billy Stewart finished atop the podium for the shot put, capturing the area crown.
Isaiah Scott placed second in the 400 meter dash and fourth in the long jump. Octavio Resendiz was third in the discus and Johnathan Olguin was third in the 200 meter dash. The Tigers also had relay teams place second in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x100.
Lady Tiger Mariela Resendiz placed fourth in the triple jump, while teammate McKenli Overstreet-Heard finished fourth in the long jump. Ari Owens placed fifth in the 100 meter dash. And the Lady Tigers were runners up in the 4x200 meter relay.
At Detroit, Eagle Jason Mullins was fifth in the 400 meter dash. On the girls’ side, Cheyenne Snodgrass was fifth in the 200 meter dash, Jacie Wear was fifth in the triple jump, Chloe Moore was fifth in the long jump, Kellie Welch was sixth in the shot put and relay teams finished fourth in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
For the Honey Grove Warriors, Jarvis Hill placed first in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. Anthanie Whitman also excelled, finishing second in the long jump. Nicholas Wolfe was third in the 800 meter run, Jonas Butler was third in the pole vault, Deon Morris placed fourth in the 100 meter dash, Peter Krahn was fourth in the shotput and Mayson Woodard was fifth, and Nick Ottmo was fifth in the high jump. The Warriors also placed fourth in the 4x200 meter relay.
For the Lady Warriors, Aniyah Smith was third in the 200 meter dash. Izzy Granstaff was fourth in both the long jump and high jump. Jaeci Phipps finished sixth in the high jump and Caycee Woodard was fifth in the long jump. Nicole Briscoe was fifth in the discus.
