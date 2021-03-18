Tuesday’s baseball game between Paris and Pleasant Grove went down to the absolute wire, but it was ultimately the Hawks who came away victorious with an extra-innings walk-off, and Paris fell 7-6.
Parker Benson and Trace McNeal each drove in a pair of runs for Paris, and Joey Allen paced the team with three hits.
