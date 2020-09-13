The Paris Ladycats volleyball team has looked stellar in the early goings of the season, and the team continued its winning ways on Friday by traveling to Wills Point and downing the Lady Tigers in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, .
The team’s offensive prowess was on full display throughout the match, as the Ladycats recorded 54 kills.
Junior Macey McAmis led the way for Paris, recording 13 kills along with a block and 11 digs.
Presli Chapman also had a standout match, finishing with 12 kills, two blocks, two digs and two aces.
Hannah Gibbons joined McAmis and Chapman with double-digit kills, finishing with 11. She also recorded four blocks and four digs.
And Bella Hill finished the match with a team-high 15 digs.
“The girls had great energy from the very beginning of the game,” head coach Ashley Green said. “They played for each other and kept fighting till the last point.”
The team will play in front of the hometown fans on Tuesday when they take on the Van Vandals, with the freshman match beginning at 4:30 p.m. and junior varsity and varsity following.
