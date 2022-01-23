Adrian Walker scored 17 points and Jeremy Richard 16 as Bossier Parish defeated Paris Junior College 77-64 Wednesday, handing the Dragons their third consecutive loss against North Zone opponents in Region XIV.
Bossier’s Cavaliers improved to 5-4 in league play and 11-7 overall. Paris fell to 6-4 in league play and 12-9 overall. The Dragons won six of seven games against the teams in the South Zone but now have dropped consecutive games against North Zone teams Panola, Tyler and Bossier.
With three seconds to play in the first half, Paris — trailing 32-31 — was attempting to score a basket that would put them the lead going into the second half.
But then referees threw a wrench into the works.
“They called a foul on a screen, so Bossier got the ball with three seconds to play in the half, and they (Bossier’s Jeden Marshall) threw in a 35-footer, so that’s how the first half ended,” Paris coach Bill Foy said.
So instead of a 33-32 or 34-32 halftime lead, the Dragons trailed 35-31 at halftime.
“The second half, they came out and pretty much outplayed us,” Foy said.
Paris’ first field goal of the game was a 3-pointer by Christian Ashby, the Dragon’s best outside shooters, Bossier then set about not letting him do that all evening.
“They were trying to be physical with Ashby. Then, he just wasn’t making the shots tonight like he usually does,” Foy said.
Ashby got on the scoreboard just one other time, making two free throws after he was fouled.
Da’May Jones, the Dragons’ other reliable 3-point shooter, likewise had a light night, finishing with 3 points from a single 3-pointer.
However, Koron Davis had a game reminiscent of his high school days in Gary, Ind. He led all Paris scorers with 25 points, including three 3-pointers.
“Koron came in and gave us a spark. He played well. He was definitely the bright spot for the night,” Foy said.
“Team-wise, we’re just not playing well right now, and when you’re not playing well you know what happens in this league. At this level, you get beat.”
So, what’s next?
“We’ve just got to get back to the gym. We haven’t really played well since we got back from the semester break,” Foy said. “We’ve got a little break here. We have a bye on Saturday, so it should give us some time to get some good practices in, then get ready for Trinity Valley on our court on Wednesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.