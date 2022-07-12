Tristan England has been racing monster trucks for the last seven years competing all over the world. He will be traveling to North Carolina, Canada, Florida and Australia in the next few months to compete at different Monster Jam events.
England was introduced to the world of monster trucks when he was a young boy. His first taste of the sport came at a rally he attended with his father, and that was all it took to spark his interest.
“My dad took me to my first event when I was about five and just seeing the trucks,” England said. “It’s something different; it’s a 12,000-pound machine and it’s catching air.”
England’s journey began the day his dad first introduced him to monster trucks, and he didn’t stop there. He signed his first contract to race in 2015 and started competing in 2016.
England competed in a few events in 2016, while he was considered a rookie. But in 2017, he got a full ride as the Earthshaker monster jam truck driver.
Shortly after, he competed in the Double Down Showdown Championship and finished victorious in his new truck. His success didn’t stop there as his journey continued.
After that victory, he proceeded to win the West Coast Series Championship in 2018 and the East Coast Series Championship in 2019.
England had so much success in his events that he has been invited to the world finals since his East Coast Series Championship in 2019.
In the 2022 world finals this year hosted in Orlando, Florida England finished third in racing which is a pretty big deal as he compared the event to the Super Bowl.
However, England said racing monster trucks isn’t his favorite part, but it’s the pit parties where fans come face to face with the drivers and their trucks, allowing fans to interact with the competitors.
He said he enjoyed the pit parties because they allowed him to interact with young fans, to whom he could serve as something of a role model.
“You know, really trying to make a mark not only for myself and Monster Jam, but you know, implanting that into a kid,” England said. “I remember being a kid and looking up to somebody and stuff like that, so I just want to be that for somebody else.”
The events England competes in are all over the world, but some are here in the United States as he has competed in several NFL stadiums. However, he said the most memorable event in his career was when he competed in this year’s World Finals.
“The most memorable event, I would have to say, would probably be this last World Finals just during the racing,” England said. “We came up just short of the final round for getting third, but we had the fastest time out there.”
England said he enjoys what he does and is grateful for his family on this journey with him.
“It’s a blessing to be able to do this for a living, and hopefully I can keep doing it as long as my body will let me,” England said.
