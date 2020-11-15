Last year, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels faced plenty of obstacles, with multiple key players being sidelined for long stretches of time with injuries. The team didn’t let that stop them, though, and fought to earn a spot in the playoffs.
This year, the Lady Rebels hope to build off of that success and go even further with a clean bill of health.
“I was really proud of how the team overcame a lot of adversity that was outside of their control,” head coach Justin Milton said of last year’s playoff berth.
Last year’s team was led by four talented seniors: All-RRV defensive Player of the Year Farrah Savage, Ashlin Johnson, Madi Lichtenwalter and Lexi Rushing
This year, the team will look to a number of players to fill their shoes. Junior Lauren Hardman proved to be an effective scoring threat last year, and will be looked to to provide points. Sophomore Logan Huddleston will take over as starting point guard. And sophomore Avery Martin is currently injured, but is expected to have a big impact upon return.
Many Rivercrest players excel at driving into the lane and finishing from in close, and Milton said he expects the team to get a good amount of its scoring from that range.
Looking at this year’s team, Milton said he’s been impressed by the group’s collecting basketball IQ.
“This team has a really good grasp for the game and understanding all the intricacies,” he said. “We’re going to be able to do well as a unit and do very well because of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.