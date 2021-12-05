The end result was never in question Friday as the Cooper Dogettes thoroughly outplayed the Bonham Lady Warriors on the second day of the Prairiland basketball tournament, cruising to a 41-10 win.
As the score might suggest, the Dogettes’ defense was like a brick wall for Bonham, and the Lady Warriors struggled just to get shots off, let alone in.
Bayleigh George, Presley Limbaugh and Kenzlee Randle all gave Bonham fits, forcing several turnovers and picking their pockets.
Through the first quarter, Bonham hadn’t put up a single point, and at halftime they had just one.
For all Bonham’s struggles, though, the Dogettes didn’t capitalize on them as fully as they could’ve, as they didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. Still, they did more than enough to coast to victory on the backs of their stellar defensive effort.
Limbaugh led the team with 10 points, single-handedly tying Bonham’s whole team. Chesney Kinnamon scored five points. Chani Sonntag, Bayleigh George, Faith McGuire, Kenzlee Randle and Madison Murray all scored four points each. Caylee Conley and Journi Ingram each added three points.
