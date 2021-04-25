The Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes each enjoyed successful 2021 campaigns on the soccer field, and so it’s no surprise that both teams are well-represented in the All-District, with a handful of individual award-winners from each school and several others populating the All-District teams.
A Pantherette and Ladycat shared in Offensive Player of the Year honors, with North Lamar senior Ashley Trenchard and Paris junior Ashley McGuire being named co-recipients after seasons that could only be referred to as dominant.
Trenchard was as versatile as they come for the Pantherettes, able to put the ball in the net in any number of ways, and was the undisputed focal point of North Lamar’s offense. She finished the season with 15 goals and seven assists to her name.
“She’s just an all-around player,” North Lamar head coach Michael Pointer said. “Our offense wasn’t designed to run through her, but it did anyway because of how skilled she is. She’s a smart player with a high understanding of the game too.”
One of Trenchard’s defining traits, Pointer said, is in how consistent she is.
“She never got lost in the game,” he said. “It’s hard to point to one and say, ‘This was one of her best games,’ because her norm was an extremely
high level.”
Sharing in Offensive Player of the Year honors was Paris Ladycat Ashley McGuire, who finished the year with 11 goals and seven assists. Fast, physical and possessing excellent ball-handling abilities, McGuire was a potent scoring threat all season long, and was also able to deliver pinpoint-accurate passes.
“She’s extremely aware,” Paris head coach Haley Jetton said. “She doesn’t ever panic with the ball. And she’s not selfish at all; she’s a terrific passer and the most important thing to her is the team’s success.”
Joining McGuire in All-District selections is junior Macey McAmis, who was named the co-Midfielder of the Year. McAmis was Paris’ most potent scoring threat throughout the season as well as the most prolific passer, finishing with 17 goals and nine assists, both team highs.
“Macey is an extremely strong athlete, and she’s as well-rounded as they come,” Jetton said. “She’s so competitive, too. I remember during a close game this year, she came up to me and said, “OK, I’m going to go get us a goal,’ and she did. That’s just the sort of player she is.”
Jetton pointed to the close relationship between her two top scoring threats both on and off the field.
“They both are natural leaders and push one another to be better,” she said. “They’ve got such great communication with one another and they complement each other really well on the field. They each have such an awareness of where the other is, which is why they assisted each other on most of their goals. And they’re both so dedicated.”
Also recognized in the All-District honors was North Lamar sophomore Aveonia Allen, named the district’s Goalie of the Year. Allen’s combination of quick reactions, ability to read opposing players and athleticism allowed her to make a number of jaw-dropping saves all season long.
“Ave is a fire plug, pure and simple,” Pointer said. “She holds herself to a tremendously high standard, and you see that in her play.”
As Pointer put it, she’s not the tallest goalie around, but she plays like she is, able to stretch out and cover nearly every corner of the goal.
“Even the games where the opponent scored three or four goals, it’s not indicative of the job she did, because I guarantee she stopped dozens of goals in those games,” Pointer said. “All season long we felt that if we could get to PKs then we’d be in good shape, because PKs are more about which team has the best goalie than anything else, and we knew we had the best in the district.”
Most excitingly, Pointer said, is the fact that Allen was only a sophomore this season, and should only get better as she continues to grow as a player over her next two seasons.
In addition to the quartet of award recipients, both schools had a number of honorees on the All-District first and second teams.
Representing North Lamar on the All-District first team are forward Maddie Walters, who finished the season with five goals; center-midfielder Emeri Watson, who tallied four goals and a team-best 12 assists; and defenders Jaycie Coward and Ann Vukcevich.
For the Ladycats, the first team included forward Eva Vogt, who racked up 11 goals and eight assists; midfielder Madison Johnson, who finished the season with two goals; defender Bryce Mills and goalie McKenna Downs.
Making the All-District second team from the Pantherettes were midfielder Camila Lenertz, defender and forward Kendall Stephens and defender Addison Exum.
From Paris, the second team included defenders Christina Knight and Yulianna Medina, as well as midfielder Emma Woodard.
