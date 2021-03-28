Simply put, the Rivercrest Rebels were an explosive basketball team in 2020-21. Capable of downing any 2A team in the state of Texas on a given night, they knew how to put the ball in the basket. And leading the charge throughout the season was senior Zachariah Lane.
Lane did it all offensively for the Rebels this season. His 14.4 points per game were second highest on the team, and he played with a dynamism that allowed him to take over games in the way few athletes in the Red River Valley are capable of. His 3.6 assists per game is also tops on the team, and his ability to play off the ball is equally stellar.
In all, Lane proved to be a one-of-a-kind ball player this past season, and has been named the All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Originally from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Lane’s introduction to basketball came at the local parks, where children and teens could be found shooting hoops at nearly all hours of the day. It was there that he first picked up the game, and where he fell in love with it.
“Me and my brothers would always play down at the park,” Lane said. “They really got me into the game, taught me to play the right way and were basically mentors for me in my game.
“Out in the parks, you’ve got to call your own fouls. So playing in a tough environment like that helped make me the player I am right now.”
Lane moved to the Red River Valley right at the start of his high school career, and his roots playing pickup basketball became quickly apparent.
A dangerous and elite slasher, Lane proved that he could cross up defenders, contort in mid-air and find all other manner of ways to avoid contact on his way to the rim. And when contact is unavoidable, he possesses the strength to finish through the hit.
“When you look at him, you might not think he’s the strongest guy on the court,” Rivercrest head coach Quincy English said. “But the way he can absorb contact is special. It’s really something to see the number of three point plays he gets.”
As soon as he arrived at the school, he quickly established himself as one of the team’s most dependable players. However, Lane has never been one to be satisfied with where he’s at, and he has put in countless hours behind the scenes, honing his craft even further.
“People don’t usually see all the work in the gym, outside the gym, with your trainer and by yourself — if I’m not at school, there’s a good chance I’m playing basketball or working to get better in another way.”
And while people might not see the work he’s put in, the results speak for themselves.
“He’s always been a great slasher, but he’s really worked on his shot a lot over the years, and it’s gotten to the point where he was one of our most reliable shooters,” English said. “It was impressive seeing the work he put into making that better.”
And indeed, by the time he was a senior, Lane could shoot from practically anywhere on the court.
“I found that I can use the moves I normally use (as a slasher) to get my shot,” Lane explained. “Pump fake, dribble (and) pull-up for a jumper. And those are the same things I was doing to go to the goal. So once I got my shot to a better place, it became very easy to use and incorporate my original game.”
Also a terrific defensive presence who finished the year averaging just shy of three steals per game, a key component to Lane’s offense was easy fast breaks after takeaways.
“A large part of Zach’s offense comes from his defense, and of course he was also one of the best defenders on the team,” English said.
Lane proved that he could light it up all season long, such as a home win against Clarksville that saw Lane score 15 of his team’s first 20 points, en route to a night where he finished a bucket shy of 30 points.
But one game that stands out in his mind above the rest wasn’t a win, but the final game of his high school career. Facing a daunting second-half deficit, Lane put the Rebels on his back down the stretch in his team’s regional quarterfinal against Cisco. He finished the game with 31 points, the vast majority coming late in the game.
He was utterly unguardable in that second half, and no matter how off-balance or well-defended he was, it seemed like he simply could not miss.
“I don’t think I’ve ever shot the ball like that before,” he said with a laugh. “There were a few where even I was like, ‘I can’t believe that went in.’”
For as good a scorer as Lane is, he showed this past season how offense encompasses a lot more than just scoring. Lane is also one of the most gifted passers in the Red River Valley, capable of dishing out jaw-dropping dimes that hardly anyone else in the area could pull off.
“Our coaches always say that we should make the guys next to us all-stars, and that’s something I really took to heart,” Lane said. “I always want to make my teammates better, and so I take a lot of pride in setting them up, getting them the ball in good spots and that sort of thing.”
“You can tell that he’s not concerned about his stats,” English said. “He’s a very unselfish kid and it’s one of the things that makes him such a special player. He’s going to be tough to replace, because of the way he could do anything that was asked of him. He’s really just a pure basketball player.”
But beyond his skillset on the court, English said just as special is Lane’s character.
“He’s one of the best young men you’ll find,” English said. “He’s smart, he’s caring. He wants to go into the ministry and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for him after high school.”
With his high school career in the books, Lane said he’s not done with basketball quite yet. In addition to possibly pursuing a life of ministry, he hopes to play basketball collegiately, and is fielding offers from some interested schools.
“Basketball has given so much to me, and I’m not ready to say goodbye to it,” Lane said. “I don’t think I’ll ever really stop playing.”
