When Reagan Richardson, Macy Richardson and Jaycie Hall suit up for the Paris Junior College Dragons this coming softball season, it will be far from the first time the trio has taken the field together. Because before teaming up as Dragons, the three were dominant forces for the North Lamar Pantherettes.
Macy Richardson and Hall, recent graduates with the Class of 2021, played together in blue and gold as Pantherettes for four years while Reagan Richardson — the older sister of Macy — graduated in 2018, just in time to play with her sister and Hall for one season as Pantherettes.
When each wrapped up their high school softball careers, they did so thinking it would be the last time any of them would play together competitively. So when the opportunity arose for the three of them to team up, each jumped on it.
“It’s awesome to be playing together again because I never thought we’d be playing together after high school,” Hall said.
Of the three, Macy Richardson took the most direct route to PJC, signing with the college at the tail end of her senior year of high school.
“She brings a different dimension to our lineup with the speed she brings,” PJC head coach Shelby Shelton said of Macy Richardson. “You can’t teach speed, and to have someone who can put the ball in play and make defenses really work to get the out is going to be really beneficial. And the glove she provides in the infield is big too.”
Hall, a dominant pitcher and slugger for the Pantherettes, originally planned on playing for the University of Texas at Arlington before realizing the school wasn’t a good fit for her, and decided to play college ball closer to home.
“We’re very glad we were able to get her,” Shelton said. “She figures to be a big part of our pitching rotation, and the things she can do with her bat are exciting too.”
“I’m so glad that I’m here now,” Hall said. “No shade to (UT-Arlington) but I just mesh so much better with the girls here. It’s a better fit.”
For the elder Richardson, who has largely been out of the sport since graduating high school, the chance to play with her sister and former teammate again is a dream come true.
Conversations started with her family after her younger sister signed, initially as hypotheticals, about what it would be like to play together again.
The more the sisters talked about it, though, the more the idea took hold, until Reagan Richardson was seriously looking into whether she would be able to join the team. It turns out she can — with both years of eligibility intact — and Shelton was all too eager to welcome her into the mix.
“I’ve heard about how talented she was in high school, and I think if she can shake off a bit of rust, she has all the potential in the world,” Shelton said. “As a pitcher, she has really, really good spin on the ball and at the plate she’s a very good hitter too.”
“I missed the game a lot,” Reagan Richardson said with a chuckle. “I’d picked the game up briefly a few times before putting it back down. … This opportunity just came at the right time and God definitely had a hand in this one, because everything really fell into place and the timing worked out perfectly for me.”
For the Richardsons, being able to play with one another again is a dream come true.
“I didn’t think I’d ever get this chance,” Reagan Richardson said of the opportunity to play with her younger sister. “Just to be able to do that again is amazing.”
And for Hall, being able to play with someone she looked up to as a younger teenager is almost equally appealing.
“I’m going to be honest, I was really scared of Reagan when I got to North Lamar,” she said. “I thought she was the greatest thing and I kind of idolized her. Being able to play with her again is great.”
The trio knows that having their existing connections will be a boon for team chemistry, and they know it will be a benefit on the diamond as well.
“Me and Reagan have a connection and I think you can definitely see that when we play together,” Macy Richardson said. “And the same goes for Jaycie. I’ve backed her up (in the infield) for four years now so I’m just as comfortable with her.”
It’s not lost on the trio how unique it is for three high school teammates to wind up on the same collegiate squad, and they agree that speaks volumes about the program they came from.
“They’re a powerhouse, that’s the only word for it,” Reagan Richardson said of the caliber of the North Lamar softball program.
And the transition from the high school game to the college game has been far less jarring for the North Lamar grads than for others because of that prestige carried by the Pantherette softball team.
“It hasn’t been a very big adjustment because of how well playing for North Lamar prepared us for this,” Macy Richardson said.
That isn’t to say that playing for PJC has been easy, as all three attest to the rigor of Shelton and the rest of the PJC coaching staff.
“A lot of people tend to downgrade JUCOs in their mind, but it’s the real deal,” Macy Richardson said.
“I went to workouts and practices with UTA, which is a D1 school, and I honestly think the practices here are more intense,” Hall added.
For Shelton, who’s entering her second year with PJC, recruiting local talent is crucial to building a strong program and garnering community support. And as Shelton points out, there is plenty of local talent on hand in the Red River Valley.
“I think any time you have a community college, it’s very important to be involved in the community and get kids from the community, and there’s a lot of talented players here,” she said. “If you look back at some of the previous teams that have been really successful, they’ve had local kids be a part of those teams. And I thought getting back on track with that was an important step in building this program up, and to get three players of their caliber after just one year is tremendous.”
