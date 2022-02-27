The Rivercrest Rebels’ basketball season came to a close Friday evening in the area round of the playoffs, as the team fell 41-34 to the Lindsay Knights.
The game was a tough defensive battle, with tenacious on-ball defense from the Rebels keeping them within striking distance, even as Lindsay’s own tough defense kept Rivercrest’s shots from falling with their usual frequency.
In particular, Rivercrest head coach Quincy English pointed to the defensive efforts of Zane Dees, who forced several turnovers and contested shots.
“We knew going in that they were a good defensive team,” he said of Lindsay. “We knew we were going to have to match their defensive intensity, and I feel like we did a pretty good job of that.”
Seniors Darrion Ricks and Kamryn English paced the team offensively, as Quincy English said they combined for 26 of the team’s 34 points.
“They carried the load offensively, just as they’ve done all season. We just couldn’t quite get enough shots to fall,” Quincy English said.
The Rebs stayed neck-and-neck with Lindsay throughout, and as they headed into the final quarter, the two teams were deadlocked in a tie.
“We just didn’t win the fourth quarter,” the head coach added.
Kamryn English scored 14 and Ricks had 12 to lead the team. Dees scored four points, and Tre Williams and Keaton Sears each scored two points.
Despite the loss, Quincy English said he was incredibly proud of what his squad accomplished this season, bringing home the Rebels’ first district title since 2006.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” he said. “A lot of these kids I started with as seventh graders when I first got back to Rivercrest, and I’ve seen them grow as players and they accomplished something that hasn’t been done in a long time here at Rivercrest. They grew a lot as a team over the course of this season and they built on last year’s success and raised the bar for this program.”
In particular, the head coach also thanked his trio of core seniors: Kamryn English, Ricks and Kirk Killian.
“Darrion and Kam have been huge for us each of the last two seasons; they’re basketball players through and through, and they put in a ton of work,” Quincy English said. “Kirk really stepped up for us and was great this year. Even though baseball is his main sport, he was a huge part of this team. All three leave really big holes to fill, and they’ll definitely be missed next year.”
