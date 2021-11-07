With both the Honey Grove Warriors and Rivercrest Rebels already eliminated from postseason contention, both teams were looking to simply end the season on a high note when they faced off Friday at Warrior Field. And though it didn’t come easily, it was ultimately the Rebels who were able to close the books on 2021 with an exclamation mark, downing Honey Grove 27-21 in a game that was evenly matched to the very end.
Commanding the field throughout the game was Rebel running back Zane Dees. He rushed for 226 yards and accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns.
“Zane is a really dynamic rusher and he’s also a great receiver,” Rivercrest coach Ty Huie said. “He’s got great speed and hands, and he can be tough for teams to deal with.”
His first score for Rivercrest came with about four minutes left in the opening quarter, helping to put his team up 7-0. The score followed a stellar play by Rebel Jaquan Brown, who picked off a Honey Grove pass in the endzone.
The Warriors answered back early in the second quarter, when Anthanie Whitman scored from roughly five yards out, tying the game at 7-7.
It only took the Rebels 30 seconds to get those points back, though. Quarterback Chase Duffer connected with receiver Connor Young, who was able to break through for a massive 58-yard run all the way to the goal line, setting up Dees who once again punched it in.
Dees scored again to start the third, but two Warrior touchdowns, one from Deon Morris and another from Whitman, left the two teams deadlocked at 21 entering the final period.
“It was pretty back and forth, and we had our chances, but we weren’t able to score when it mattered,” Honey Grove head coach Glen Schuelke said.
The Rivercrest defense stood tall all game, with solid play from Ethan Taylor, Labrodrick Rosser and Michael Herring, who joined Brown with an interception on the day.
