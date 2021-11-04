The Detroit Lady Eagles already had a district championship to their names in this 2021 volleyball season, and now they are bi-district champions as well, soaring past North Hopkins in straight sets on Tuesday, winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 in the first round of the postseason.
“We played a bit shaky the first few points, and we got down 9-3 at the start of the first set, but then after that we found our footing and took over,” Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth said.
After trailing by six early, they wasted no time in tying the opening set back up at 12-12. After that, the Lady Eagles were cruising.
Ayanna Smith continued her stellar play, finishing with 17 kills and 12 digs, but she was far from the only player to make an impact.
“Kellie (Welch) had a lot of crucial hits for us, and Caylin (Ray) had maybe the hardest-hit kill I’ve ever seen from her,” Allensworth said. “As a team we made a ton of hustle plays, where the other team is basically already celebrating and we run and chase it down and get it back over. We hang our hat on those sorts of plays.”
Detroit will face Mt. Vernon in the area round of the playoffs today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.