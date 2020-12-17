Tuesday night the undefeated Rivercrest Rebels traveled to Sulphur Springs to take on the CHESS Knights. The Rebels shot out of the gate with a hot hand and never looked back as they easily defeated the Knights 87-34.
Junior Kamryn English ignited the crowd as he swished a trio of three-pointers in the first three trips down the floor, all thanks to big rebounds from his brother Bradyn English. An offensive rebound and a steal by Damian Davidson led to two easy put-back scores by Davidson and Darrion Ricks. Zachariah Lane used his quick hands out front to snag two steals and score on layups.
Rivercrest went on a 21-0 run and held the Knights from scoring for most of the first quarter.
With Keaton Sears making his varsity debut and Chris Randolph back on the floor, Coach Quincy English was able to substitute five players in and out at a time, so that all players split time in the quarters. Randolph was happy to be back in action and promptly deposited seven points in the first two stanzas.
Good rebounding by Kirk Killian and John Grider kept the Rebels in scoring position. Kamryn English and Ricks were red hot in the second quarter as they combined for 13 points and ended the half with a commanding 44-7 lead.
The third quarter let Lane and Grider shine. The two seniors joined forces to score 12 points and nab multiple rebounds. Bradyn English knocked down his first three of the night and scored after snagging an offensive rebound.
He spent lots of time in the weight room the last several years and uses his strength to outmuscle his opponents under the goal. He would go on to amass 10 rebounds for the night.
Eli Bivins had a huge third quarter and highlighted his athleticism as he plucked down several rebounds and steals and converted them to baskets.
By the fourth quarter, the Knights were on the ropes and the Rebels were enjoying the game. Randolph and Bradyn English took centerstage and combined for 10 points, including a couple more treys.
Sears added several rebounds and scores in the paint, and the Rebels coasted to a 53-point victory with all 10 Rebels tallying scores and stats.
Lane turned in his first double-double of the year and Kamryn English had another game of at least 20 points.
Kamryn English led in scoring with 21 points and five steals. Lane ended his night with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ricks scored 12 and snagged five rebounds Randolph finished with 12 points and Bradyn English scored seven points to go with 10 rebounds. Grider and Bivins scored six points each while Sears, Davidson, and Killian combined for nine points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Rivercrest moves to 9-0 and will begin district Friday at home against James Bowie. Game time will be around 5:15 p.m. as the JV boys start at 3 p.m. followed by varsity girls.
