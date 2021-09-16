The Prairiland Lady Patriots welcomed Edgewood to Pattonville on Tuesday night. After both teams won two sets in a row, it was the Lady Patriots who ultimately walked out victorious: 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 15-8.
After a dominating first set for Prairiland, the Lady Patriots found themselves down by six early in the second set. It was the serving of Kyndal Yaross — along with several key blocks by Ryleigh Sims and Abi Farmer — that helped bring the team back.
“Serving is, I would say, one of our strong points,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said after the game. “We served in some strategic spots, and it helped us get some much needed points and momentum.“
It wasn’t the only time during the game they had some big service runs. During the third set, both Sims and Chloe Raley went on service runs of four and five points respectively. Despite the scoring runs, Edgewood was able to take the third set.
They also handled the Lady Pats in the fourth set. Once again, though, Prairiland had another serving run from Raley. With the set tied at 13, Raley served four straight points, including three straight aces. For the game, she ended up with six aces. Yaross and Ali Sessums each finished with three aces. Hanna Cope, Sims and Ryleigh Myer each added one ace.
After losing the third and fourth set, Prairiland rallied back in a strong way in the fifth set. The Lady Pats jumped out to a 4-0 lead and eventually ballooned it up to 11-4.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of that,” Vanderburg said. “They did a good job of just bouncing back and coming out strong in that fifth set. And you got to have a strong start in two sets. If you’re gonna win.”
Hanna Cope led the team with 24 assists. Raley added 21. Ali Sessums finished with 15 kills while Abi Farmer had 11. Yaross finished with nine while Raley and Sims each had six. Katelyn Cornmesser added one as well.
Sessums led the team with 24 digs. Yaross added 16, Farmer 13, and Raley 10. Sims, Mayer and Skylar Johnson each had three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.