Though they fought to the very end, the Prairiland Lady Patriot volleyball team’s season came to an end Thursday night, as they fell to the Callisburg Ladycats in four sets, 25-23, 21-25, 26-28, 17-25.
The Lady Patriots fell behind early in the first set due to some uncharacteristic errors, an unfortunate trend that would continue in the openings of most of the sets. However, strong offense from senior TJ Folse and junior Abi Farmer kept them within striking distance.
Much of the set was spent trailing by around five points, but that started to change late in the set. Down 15-20, Prairiland seemingly figured something out, and came roaring back with a vengeance. Kills by Farmer, Reese Parris, Kyndal Yaross and Folse helped the team pull within one, drawing the score to 22-23.
The Lady Patriots pulled even and then pulled ahead when powerful shots by Folse and Farmer led to errors by Callisburg, and then the Lady Patriots put the opening set away with a kill.
In the second set, much like the first, the Lady Patriots fell behind early but always stayed within striking distance. The largest Callisburg managed to stretch its lead to was five points, a lead they held briefly toward the end of the set.
It was in the second set, though, that Parris took over offensively. She found a number of timely kills that seemed to always keep Callisburg from gaining too much momentum.
“Reese played well,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “The biggest thing for me was that she never got down. She always stayed upbeat through the sets and battled until the very end.”
At one point, they found themselves trailing 15-20, but then a quick flurry of kills later, and the teams suddenly found themselves all tied up. A kill by Lady Patriot Ali Sessums gave Prairiland a 21-20 lead, the first lead it had held in the set since leading 2-1 in the opening moments.
However, the team’s momentum stalled after that, as they wouldn’t score another point in the second set.
The third set was much more tightly contested throughout, and didn’t require Prairiland to go on a dramatic run as they did in the first two sets. The two teams traded the lead throughout the set, and though the team was still hampered by errors into the net, Parris and Folse led the offense with several expertly placed kills down the line and attacking the back row.
As the set wore on, the Lady Patriots fought off multiple set points, finding much-needed kills when trailing 23-24 and 25-26. On the flip side, though, they had a missed opportunity on a set point of their own; leading 25-24, they were unable to close out the set.
The final set lacked the drama of the first three. Callisburg opened the set on a 7-1 run and didn’t look back. The Lady Patriots did have highlights during the set though, such as the back-to-back emphatic kills recorded by Farmer to cut the deficit to four.
The loss marked the end to the Lady Patriots’ fantastic season which saw them go 21-5, losing on two games in district play — one of which was a tiebreaker.
For the match, Folse and Parris — the team’s two key seniors — led the way offensively. Parris finished with 18 kills and three blocks to go with four digs, and Folse finished with 15 kills and a pair of blocks to go with five digs.
“TJ and Reese have meant a lot to our program over the last four years,” Vandeburg said. “They’ve always worked hard and contributed so much, and I’m going to miss them.”
Farmer also finished with double-digit kills, racking up 13 in the match to go with a block. Yaross had five kills and 12 digs. And Chloe Raley, who recorded a team-high 30 assists to go with 16 digs, also had a pair of extremely timely and well-placed kills in the match. Ali Sessums led the team with 20 digs, and also finished with a trio of kills. Hanna Cope made an impact setting up her teammates, finishing the match with 21 assists and nine digs.
Looking back at the season, Vanderburg said she’s proud of how the team handled the adversity of the abnormal season marked by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We had a pretty great season despite all the changes and newness with Covid guidelines,” she said. “It shows a lot of resilience in how they embraced the changes, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
